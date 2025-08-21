TFB Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 518.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 158,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $259.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.61 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

