Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,560,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,271,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,408,000 after buying an additional 179,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,199,000 after buying an additional 218,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap stock opened at $115.7040 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

