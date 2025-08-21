Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $235.1560 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

