30,000 Shares in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Acquired by Tribune Investment Group LP

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 734,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632,578 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.5950 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

