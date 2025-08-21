Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,012 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $302,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLTO opened at $108.8550 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

