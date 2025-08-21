United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

GLD stock opened at $308.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $228.26 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

