Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,378 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

