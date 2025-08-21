Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

