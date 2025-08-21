iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.7%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.2850 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.3580. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

