Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stock Holdings Reduced by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

