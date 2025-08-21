Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,186,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.0140 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.