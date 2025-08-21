Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.55% of Roper Technologies worth $3,515,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $540.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.