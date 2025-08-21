Accredited Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Accredited Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,882,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after acquiring an additional 354,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

