Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Shares of PANW opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

