Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,452 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0%

T opened at $29.2660 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

