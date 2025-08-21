Technology Stocks To Follow Today – August 18th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology products and services—ranging from software, hardware and semiconductors to internet platforms and IT services. Investors often view these equities as growth-oriented, since tech firms tend to reinvest earnings into research and innovation, but they can also exhibit higher volatility due to rapid industry shifts and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.90. 90,965,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,251,359. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $18.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $766.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,718,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $724.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,330,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,915,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.25. 11,230,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,219,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.60 and a 200 day moving average of $441.19.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,836,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,789,090. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,963,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,790,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 171,285,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,743,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.22. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

