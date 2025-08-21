Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $172.7110 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.