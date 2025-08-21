Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 666,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
