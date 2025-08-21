Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 92,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,462,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.2%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,400.8910 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,500.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,413.85. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,624.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,172 shares of company stock worth $93,910,577. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.