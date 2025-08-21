Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $574.1090 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

