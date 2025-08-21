Tribune Investment Group LP Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Tribune Investment Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.9% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $557.8680 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $532.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

