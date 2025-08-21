PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $440.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $452.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

