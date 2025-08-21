PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

