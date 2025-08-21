Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $420.2390 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

