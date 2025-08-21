Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,172,000 after buying an additional 1,709,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after buying an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $105.9080 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

