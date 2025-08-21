Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $292.1840 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

