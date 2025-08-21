Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $301,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,536 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

