Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Reduced by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,312,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

PG opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $14,285,935. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

