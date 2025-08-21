Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $704.7540 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $667.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $758.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

