Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.569. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.9 billion-$177.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.3 billion.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a one year low of $74.59 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,841 shares of company stock worth $8,161,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.