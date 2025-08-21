Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.569. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.9 billion-$177.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.3 billion.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a one year low of $74.59 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,841 shares of company stock worth $8,161,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

