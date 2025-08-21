United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $172.7110 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

