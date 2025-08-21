Aufman Associates Inc Sells 300 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,499,000 after buying an additional 866,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola stock opened at $70.6390 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $304.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

