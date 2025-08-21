Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,644 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

