Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 18th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Kinross Gold are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Their market value tends to track changes in the price of gold, while also reflecting company‐specific factors such as production costs, reserve quality, and management performance. Investors often use gold stocks as a leveraged play on bullion prices or as a diversifier in a broader portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.21. 25,000,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.23. 5,753,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,828,238. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.27. 10,272,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,885,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

