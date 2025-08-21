PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

