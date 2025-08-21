Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 16,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 399.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,213.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,107.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

