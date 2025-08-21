PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.75. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

