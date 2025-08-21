PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9%

PEP opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

