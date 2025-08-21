Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ETN opened at $346.3080 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

