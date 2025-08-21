Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

