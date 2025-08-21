Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,034 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

