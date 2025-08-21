Accredited Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Accredited Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VOE opened at $171.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

