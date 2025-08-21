Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 666,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Mason Resources Trading Down 25.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
Mason Resources Company Profile
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
