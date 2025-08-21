Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $67.6660 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.0450 and a one year high of $66.8250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

