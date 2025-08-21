George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00.
NetApp Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTAP opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.
NetApp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.
