GM Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 307.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $199.47.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,385,416 shares of company stock valued at $298,063,981 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

