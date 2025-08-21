Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $257.2410 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.
In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.26.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
