Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 441,577 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF $HEWJ

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,577 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 15.65% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEWJ. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 378.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000.

NYSEARCA:HEWJ opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $388 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

