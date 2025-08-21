Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $181.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

