15,000 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $208,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,554.92. This represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,554. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,787 shares of company stock worth $6,389,513. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $15.0440 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.41. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 42.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

